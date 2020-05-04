Colombia news today: Luis Suárez could be Falcao’s partner in Galatasaray | Colombians Abroad | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Turkish media link a prominent footballer in Spain as an option to reach Galatasaray.

Falcao is a Galatasaray highlight

Photo:



EFE

By:

Julián Bermúdez

May 04, 2020, 02:41 p.m.

Soccer is slow on account of the coronavirus, but rumors of player arrivals and departures do not stop. In Europe, one of the most popular Colombians is Luis Suárez, who stands out in Real Zaragoza of the Spanish second division.

The samarium belongs to England’s Watford, but has not yet been able to play on that team. However, his loan ends at the end of this season and there the scenario opens for him to go to England or stay in Spain, since Zaragoza is close to getting promoted.

However, from Turkey they have also kept an eye on his good conditions and some media assure that Galatasaray is interested in taking him to his team.

It was Sportx who published that information and mentioned that there are already contacts between the managers of Watford and those of the Turkish team to seek an agreement, however, no official information has been known by the managers of any team.

The option of taking Luis Suárez would be viable in the search that the Turks have to rejuvenate their workforce with men of good present because Florin Andone, 27, is not experiencing his best moment.

Luis Suárez said in the past that Radamel Falcao is one of his references and that he longs to play with him in the Colombia National Team, which he dreams of arriving very soon.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.