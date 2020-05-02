Colombia News | Dávinson Sánchez clarified the problem for breaking the quarantine in England | Colombians Abroad | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The Colombian defender spoke about the controversy that formed in England about being quarantined.

José Mourinho and Dávinson Sánchez

Photo:



Taken from Twitter

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 1, 2020, 06:10 p.m.

At the beginning of April great criticism fell on José Mourinho, Dávinson Sánchez and other Tottenham players for having violated mandatory quarantine in England. The same club referred to it and stated: “All our players have been reminded that they must respect social distancing measures when exercising abroad.”

I mean

And it seemed that the tea had been left there. But this Friday, in dialogue with Caracol Radio, the Colombian defender clarified the matter and assured that they had complied with security regulations, but some media “misrepresented reality.”

According to the 23-year-old soccer player, on that occasion “we went out to train with Mourinho and it was allowed to go out one person at home”, but the problem occurred when “they went out to say things that were not, distorting reality.”

I mean

He also clarified that in training “everyone arrives in his car, has his own clothing and therefore there is a minimum, or almost no, contact between players.” And he stated that “I continue training without lowering my arms” because “the resumption of the competition is yet to be confirmed”,

Finally, Dávinson praised the work of his coach José Mourinho: “He is a great person, a great coach, he has a lot of experience in football and the relationship with him is calm.” He even compared his work with that of Carlos Queiroz, regarding the way of preparing the matches “watch videos, understand the way of play and plan the match.”

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.