Colombia need not fear losing its investment grade

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s relentless effort to preserve its investment-grade credit rating fueled violent street protests, cost the finance minister his job and led the country into the worst political crisis in years.

Human misery is palpable. And for what?

Recent history shows that the financial impact was minimal for developing countries that lost investment grade ratings on their debt, the so-called fallen angels. Brazil, Hungary and Russia had only short-lived spikes in their borrowing costs when they moved to the speculative grade category in the last decade, and most of the damage was erased in a few months. In other words, the financial savings afforded by an investment grade rating are low today.

Thus, to some it seems disorienting that Colombia is trying to appease credit rating analysts with tax increases and spending cuts – even despite the outbreak of violent protests nationwide. Unlike the many countries that continue to lend and spend to stimulate growth amid the pandemic, Colombia now prioritizes keeping bond regulators at bay and convincing rating agencies that it is one of the few credit-grade credits. investment from Latin America.

“What matters at this time is to stabilize the economy and employment, strengthen institutions, before thinking about maintaining investment grade,” said Juan David Ballén, director of research and strategy at Casa de Bolsa, a brokerage in Bogotá.

President Iván Duque withdrew the first tax reform proposal in the wake of the riots. The unpopular finance minister who drew it up resigned the next day. But that did not stifle the protesters, who have come out every day for the past week to join demonstrations that have turned increasingly violent.

Vandals set fire to Immediate Attention Commands (CAI) of the police and destroyed bus stations. More than 20 people have died, generating accusations internationally about police violence. Faced with the blocking of routes due to the protests, shipments have been stranded; Producers have had to freeze coffee exports and millions of chickens are at risk of dying because no food reaches them.

The peso has fallen to a six-month low and Colombian dollar bonds reflect the worst performance in emerging markets, raising the average yield spread over Treasuries to about 2.4 percentage points. It is difficult to discern how much of the pessimism is being driven by investors concerned about the effects of a cut to a speculative degree at the moment, as analysts and fund managers have also warned of the possibility of social chaos affecting economic growth.

The new finance minister, José Manuel Restrepo, affirmed in an interview on Wednesday his commitment to avoid a speculative grade rating, one level below the current rating. He said that in a new tax plan that is in the works, wealthy individuals and corporations would prop up the government’s finances, and not the middle class.

“For us, the investment grade is closely linked to the commitment of the country that wants fiscal stability,” said Restrepo. “Colombia is aware that it must necessarily guarantee the stability of its public finances and its stability from a social perspective.”

However, if downgraded, Colombia would see that joining the speculative-grade community is not so bad. Additional borrowing costs for emerging market issuers rated speculative-level versus investment-grade peers have been reduced to a minimum in nearly two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is in part because cash-rich investors are desperate for returns on the more than $ 13 trillion of negative-yielding debt globally and near-zero benchmark rates in much of the developed world.

While currency and corporate bonds would likely be affected, most sales generally occur in the pre-downgrade phase, according to research by Citigroup Inc. that focused on Brazil, Hungary, Russia and South Africa. Bond yields tend to rise in the short term, but quickly returned to pre-downgrade levels. Sovereign spreads for three of those countries are currently below the average for developing countries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“After that first downgrade, there tends to be stabilization at the rate level, which provides a better entry point and opportunities,” said Alvaro Mollica, a New York-based macro strategist at Citibank.

The worst of the sale may have already passed for Colombia as investors wait to see what effects the new tax proposal will have. Meanwhile, some are willing to allow the benefit of the doubt, considering that the country is one of the few in a region of serial defaulters that consistently pays its debts, having not missed any payments since the Great Depression. .

“One of Colombia’s long-standing strengths from a credit profile has been the continued conservative center-right economic regime relative to its peers in the region,” said Jonathan Davis, fund manager for emerging markets debt at PineBridge Investments LLC, which is the holder of Colombian bonds in dollars and local currency.

Davis is optimistic that Colombia can pass a new tax law and maintain its credit rating for now. Still, given recent events, “it is not unjustified for investors to take a higher risk outlook in the face of the likelihood of a rating downgrade.”

