Colombia National Team: the present of the 26 summoned to the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Reinaldo Rueda is less than a month away for his first official challenge at the head of the Colombian National Team. The Valle del Cauca DT called up 26 players for the double round of Qualifiers, against Peru and Colombia, on June 3 and 8, respectively.

Between surprises, experience and youth, Rueda delivered the final list of players for the qualifying matches heading to Qatar 2022, in which he hopes to keep the six points and start the road on the Tricolor bench with the right foot.

Thus, with 26 players summoned, distributed in different leagues around the world, here at FUTBOLRED we review the present of each one of those called to wear yellow in the next qualifying matches.

Archers

David Ospina: The Napoli goalkeeper has had a season with various injuries. Currently, he returned from one of the physical complaints and has been a substitute in recent games. He has saved 23 times, has conceded 21 goals and has taken his goal to zero 10 times in all competitions.

Camilo Vargas: The Atlas goalkeeper is considered one of the best in Liga MX. Despite being eliminated with his club in the championship finals, his saves have made him a priority for teams like Club América and Monterrey in the transfer market. He has played 36 games, conceded 35 goals and scored a zero goal 14 times in all competitions.

Aldair Quintana: The Atlético Nacional goalkeeper is one of the surprises in the squad. Quintana was part of the microcycle and, currently, he disputes the classification to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores with the purslane team after being eliminated from the League. 26 appearances this season, 22 goals against and 12 clean sheets.

Defenses

Yerry Mina: The Everton center-back is a key piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s scheme, injuries have prevented him from having continuity during the season; however, his performance has been highlighted by the coach and the English press. Currently, it disputes a quota to European competitions with toffees. Registers 29 games and three goals in all competitions.

Dávinson Sánchez: The Tottenham defender does not have a good individual moment and ended up being another substitute at Spurs. In fact, he is one of the candidates to leave the London team, due to his poor performance. 31 games and two goals in the season.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: The Juventus right-back is by far the best Colombian abroad. Recently he was consecrated with the Italian Cup and fights in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League. He has played 39 games throughout the season, has two goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

Carlos Cuesta: The young center-back from KRC Genk is another novelty on Rueda’s list. At 22 years old, Cuesta is an immovable member of his team in Belgium, registering 38 games so far this season. He is currently recovering from a slight muscle injury.

Daniel Muñoz: The KRC Genk winger is another of the Colombians who shines in the Jupiler League, champion with Cuesta and Lucumí in the Belgian Cup, Muñoz earned a place in the Tricolor thanks to his good performance at his club. In the season he has played 43 games, registers a goal and 7 assists.

Óscar Murillo: The experienced Pachuca center-back is one of the leaders of his club in Mexico. He currently disputes the semifinals of Liga MX. In the season he registers 37 games and four goals.

Stefan Medina: Despite the injuries, the defender is one of the high points of Monterrey, he comes from recovering from a muscular discomfort and being eliminated with his club in Liga MX. He has played 26 games and scored one goal.

William Tesillo: A regular in recent calls, the defender from León, from Mexico, continues to shine in Liga MX. He was eliminated with his club in the regular phase. In the season he played 38 games.

Frills

James Rodríguez: The ’10’ of the Tricolor has had a season with ups and downs at Everton, due to his constant injuries. The creative was not in the last match of the toffees against Wolverhampton and remains unconsolidated in the Ancelotti team, which seeks to qualify for European competitions in the last date. In the season he has played 26 games, has scored 6 goals and has given 9 assists.

Matheus Uribe: The Porto midfielder is one of the Colombian players with the best presence in Europe, he is a starter with the Blue Dragons and has become a key piece in Sérgio Conceição’s scheme. In the season he accumulates 46 games, five goals and three assists.

Gustavo Cuéllar: The Al Hilal midfielder is another surprise in the squad. His continuity in the Saudi Arabian league served him to be called to the Tricolor. He has played 25 games this season.

Juan Fernando Quintero: The creative present at Shenzen, from China, has only played five games with his team. He has three assists at the start of the season in this Asian country.

Wilmar Barrios: The defensive midfielder was crowned champion with Zenit in the Russian League. He is a benchmark and immovable in his club. He played 33 games in the season. Register an attendance.

Jéfferson Lerma: The midfielder is one of Bournemouth’s key players in the fight for promotion to the Premier League. He has three goals and two assists in the 47 games he has played during the season.

Sebastián Pérez: The Boavista steering wheel is one of the great novelties in the call. Pérez is on loan to the Portuguese team and, for now, he must return to Boca Juniors in the middle of the year. In the season he has played 17 games and has scored twice.

Yairo Moreno: The midfielder and also the left back of León, continues to consolidate himself in Mexican soccer. Eliminated from the league, Moreno has 28 appearances this season, scoring two goals and two assists.

Baldomero Perlaza: The Atlético Nacional midfielder is another of the great surprises on the squad list. Perlaza is one of the best players in the purslane team, which, eliminated from the League, is fighting for a ticket to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores.

Forwards

Luis Muriel: The Atlantic striker is the great figure of Atalanta. At 30, Muriel is having her best season in Europe, in which she has 26 goals and 11 assists in 47 games played. Currently, he lost the final of the Italian Cup, but he qualified with his team for the next edition of the Champions League.

Duván Zapata: The ‘bull’ is another of the Colombian forwards with a good presence in Europe. Like Muriel, he achieved a place with Atalanta in the next Champions League. 19 goals and 14 assists in 48 games are the numbers of the Valle del Cauca forward.

Rafael Santos Borré: River Plate’s top gunner in the Marcelo Gallardo era lives a good individual present in Argentina. Currently, it is low in the millionaire after testing positive for covid-19, and fighting for a place in the next phase of the Copa Libertadores. He records 16 goals and 8 assists in the season.

Miguel Borja: Junior’s gunner, is a figure in the League and the Copa Libertadores for his goals. He has 14 goals and two assists this season. Currently, he is in the semifinals of the Colombian championship and struggles to qualify for the knockout stages of the Libertadores.

Luis Diaz: The Porto winger has had a season with ups and downs in Portugal. It is not a fixed starter, but it is a fundamental attack weapon for the Blue Dragons. 11 goals and 6 assists in the 47 games he has played during the season.

Alfredo Morelos: The scorer and also champion with Rangers arrives at the Colombian National Team at a great moment. His good present has led him to be the protagonist of the transfer market in Europe, since teams from England would be interested in the signing. 17 goals and 13 assists are the buffalo’s numbers this season.