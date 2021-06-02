Colombia National Team Reinaldo Rueda starts against Peru | Colombia selection

The Qualifiers are back in action, after so many cancellations in the midst of the pandemic, the road to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 will be resumed. Reinaldo Rueda will face a process that has already started, because after the departure of Carlos Queiroz, the Valle del Cauca was chosen to command and direct the course that seemed lost after the painful defeat against Ecuador by 6 to 1.

And it is not the first time for Rueda with Colombia, in 2004 he also assumed with the march set in the Qualifiers, but for that occasion, he took the reins with only one unit in four games played, unlike this time, which comes with four points in four games. Coincidentally, his path also started against Peru, winning on that occasion 0 to 2.

But the path in that qualifying round would be marked by anguish, where Colombia had little to do with the final goal, Germany 2006, because on the last date it came with options, but depending on other results. Precisely, that last qualifying date is the last record of Rueda in command of Colombia in an official tournament.

For that occasion, the rival was Paraguay. October 12, 2005 marked the end of the first Rueda era. At that time, the team was made up of players such as Calero, Córdoba, Yepes, Angel, Tressor, Passo, Perea, Viafara, Soto and company.

A goal, almost from the dressing room, by Luis Rey was the only goal all night in Asunción. With that, Colombia secured a place in the playoffs. However, Álvaro Recoba would score for Uruguay and give them that quota that they would later lose against Australia.

A new era under Rueda will begin this Thursday against Peru, coincidentally. With the difference of having a team seasoned in international competitions and in elite football around the world.