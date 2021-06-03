Colombia National Team: Reinaldo Rueda declarations prior to Peru National Team Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Everything ready for the return of the Colombian National Team in Qualifying. This Thursday, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda will visit Peru, in a duel valid for the seventh day.

At a press conference, the national coach spoke about the days of work with the group, the Edwin Cardona issue and the main virtues of a rival who will have Paolo Guerrero as a standard bearer in attack.

Working time – They were positive, profitable days. Everything can be ratified with what the Selection says on the field, what it can express, achieve. We try to recover that memory, that essence in terms of what the style of Colombia means and the order that we are trying towards the immediate future. Everything will go through how the gambling process will be.

Paolo Guerrero – We all know the great virtues of Paolo. He is a man with exceptional conditions in the area, very intelligent, with very clear movements. You have to maintain a very high concentration and know that he is a vital man for the rival.

Edwin Cardona, holder or substitute – The idea was that it be integrated after its participation (with Boca Juniors), for the entire process that it has been developing. It is a matter of evaluating, according to the characteristics of the game, what comes out in the game. Yesterday Edwin was evaluated and today we will do a practice a little pre-game, with little intensity and volume. Given what he had been doing in recent weeks and what he did yesterday with his club, I think it will be important to be an alternative and consider it.

Group play idea – From the beginning, we have players who are going to be important in the idea that we have. The first three days we had 7 players and on the fifth day we already had a significant percentage of very receptive players who have assimilated the idea. It is important that they meet again after many months … There is already an arrangement in terms of system, we tried two variants, not many things in terms of concepts. Today we will carry out the last theoretical work with video analysis and later the practical work that will give us the final idea for tomorrow.

Power of Peru – We are facing a very mature Peruvian team, very well structured. Their participation in the World Cup and what they experienced made them mature a lot, apart from the six years that Prof Gareca has been with and what they experienced in qualifying and his group at the World Cup. They have the stability and continuity that we do not have. We face a very competitive, strong rival who ratified it in the Copa América, playing in the final with Brazil.

Colombian footballer’s style – The style of play or what the Colombian player feels is its essence. Perhaps some recommendations, suggestions, concerns, regulations that we have worked on help. Everyone in life knows how important time is. The Colombian player is very intelligent, he gives a good answer quickly, apart from the disposition they have and that challenge to claim and reverse that situation that arose. The group is aware, they have met, we have worked on the theoretical part and there is all that willingness to go out and make a final stretch that takes us to the goal.

Square Position – We have done both jobs. He has that versatility, we are facing an exceptional player for that disposition, his great maturity and what he has shown in his club as a winger or winger or midfielder. He has that great versatility due to his great technical and athletic condition, which he shows and offers in all his appearances with the National Team.

Side of the National Team – We have worked on the situation of Wiliam (Tesill) and Yairo (Moreno), who fortunately have been alternating in their club. It is a league that we have closely followed and that as the years go by the player makes that position change, according to what his job is. We have that alternative of William as a central or lateral, something very positive for the National Team.

Brain work – The mere fact of having responded positively to this call shows the passion and desire to represent the country again. The group is aware of everything we are experiencing, last year due to health. The group wants to offer itself as that sociological phenomenon that makes people enjoy and passes through there. The soccer player and soccer as such is noble, endures many difficult situations.

Morelos, Mina and Andrade – The Morelos thing will be evaluated when we return to Colombia when it completes its 10 days of quarantine. He is already doing physical work in his room, he was left with a monitored program, making a virtual follow-up and according to what his physical tests and echocardiogram show, he will continue in the call. Yerry has been followed up in practice, very demanding jobs, and he has responded well. In the case of Andrés, he is on the list of 60 players that we registered in Conmebol, a list in good faith, but at the moment I have not called him for these games or for the initial Copa América list.