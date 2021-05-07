Colombia National Team: Reinaldo Rueda and the favor he can receive from Chile in Qualifying | Colombia selection

In the absence of a month for the return of the Qualifiers, Conmebol announced the calendar of days 7 and 8 of the contest. Colombia will first face Peru in Lima and then host Argentina in Barranquilla. Complicated duels against direct rivals.

In this vein, Reinaldo Rueda will have the mission of straightening the coffee path, taking into account that his group currently occupies the seventh box with four points and -11 in goal difference.

To do this, he could “exchange favors” with his old team: Chile. Beyond the nonconformity of the press and a sector of the fans, the coffee coach left a pleasant memory in his team, as evidenced by the heartfelt farewell that Arturo Vidal dedicated to him, and in this order of ideas they could give him a hand.

.

Thus, Colombians and Chileans will share interests in the coming day. On the one hand, each one could take points away from direct rivals in qualifying for Qatar 2022: Colombia defeating Peru and Chile defeating Argentina (both in visitor status).

Even the Autrales, who always play a separate game with the Peruvians, have the memory of not qualifying for Russia 2018 because of Ricardo Gareca’s team. A defeat against the coffee table would leave them seriously compromised (they add only one point).

On the other hand, the ‘Roja’ could be the “meter” of an Argentine team that ranks second in the standings. Both will measure forces in Santiago del Estero.

Taking into account that Colombia has not won in Barranquilla against the albiceleste since 1993, the game that Martín Lasarte may propose would be of great help for Rueda: weak points, strengths, work against Messi, individual duels, wear … he can get everything from I benefit from the former Atlético Nacional.