Colombia national team: Juan Cuadrado misses the 2021 Copa América quarterfinals

On Wednesday, June 23, the Colombian National Team faced the Brazilian National Team, in Group B activity, on Day 4 of the Copa América 2021, where the coffee team lost to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The player of Colombia and of the Juventus of Turin He was booked in the 70th minute for an infraction, which meant his second so far in the group stage, so he will miss the next match of the tournament.

Also read: Chivas: The detail that separates José Juan Macías from Getafe

As it is the last match of the group stage for Colombia (each team rests for a day), this sanction must be met until the quarterfinal phase, where Colombia has practically guaranteed its ticket.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado misses the quarterfinal match due to accumulation of yellows. # LaCopaxRadioactiva – Andrés Muñoz Araneda (@andresmunoza) June 24, 2021

Now, with Brazil facing Ecuador and Venezuela against Peru on the last date, Colombia only has to wait to find out in what position it will finish in Group B, and also meet its rival in Group A.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: