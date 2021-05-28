Colombia National Team: Fans explode due to the dismissal of James Rodríguez

In news that surprised more than one, the Colombian Selection made official the recall of the Everton player, James Rodriguez, for the Conmebol and Copa América qualifiers held in Argentina.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team reports that the player James Rodríguez has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the CONMEBOL America’s Cup 2021 ”

Despite starting the season well in the Premier League, a series of injuries caused him to lose the title in the final stretch of the tournament; However, the Colombian player was not silent and responded on his social networks.

The midfielder points out that he is in the final stretch of his recovery and had time to join the rest of the group for the next matches, hinting that his absence is not due to a physical issue, which caused controversy in social networks , who did not hesitate to question Rueda’s decision.