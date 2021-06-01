Colombia national team: changes in the roster for Qualifiers after the Ecuador win Colombia selection

The reality of the Colombian National Team is only one: it needs to win. With Carlos Queiroz as the DT at the start of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, the Tricolor barely achieved a victory, a draw and two defeats, including the defeat suffered by Ecuador 6-1 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, for the fourth date of the qualifier.

As a result of this fatal result against him, Queiroz left the national bank to give way, after several twists and turns, to Reinaldo Rueda, who was the coach of the Chilean National Team. Now, at the head of the national team, DT Valle del Cauca has the difficult challenge of straightening the path of the National Team and removing it from that seventh box that, for now, has Colombia with four points and far from the World Cup dream.

Changes for Playoffs

Although it is the first convocation of Rueda, there are already some changes regarding the payroll and list of summoned from one date to the other. Regarding those called by Queiroz against Ecuador, there are 9 players who were in the win and who today are not part of the list of concentrates, either due to injury or technical decision. They are Álvaro Montero, Luis Orejuela, Jeison Murillo, Johan Mojica, John Lucumí, Frank Fabra, Jorman Campuzano, Luis Suárez and James Rodríguez.

How did Colombia form against Ecuador?

Queiroz raised a 1-4-3-3 with Camilo Vargas in goal; Orejuela, Dávinson Sánchez, Jeison Murillo and Mojica in defense; Lerma, Barrios and Cuadrado in the midfield area and James Rodríguez, Duván Zapata and Luis Díaz in the attack. Of them, four are not on the list today, three defenders (Murillo, Orejuela, Mojica) and one attacker (Rodríguez).

Reinaldo Rueda

With surprises in the call such as the inclusion of soccer players from the local competition, Reinaldo Rueda is ready for his first duel in a new cycle with the Colombian National Team. Peru and Argentina, on June 3 and 8, respectively, will be the coach’s first official duels, which represents a change in the idea of ​​the game and strategy in a team that has received 9 goals against in the last two dates and that he hopes to get out of that pothole at the start of the competition.