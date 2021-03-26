Colombia maintains an interest rate of 1.75% for the sixth month in a row

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s central bank voted unanimously to reject arguments in favor of more stimulus, ending the division among board members seen at the two previous monetary policy meetings.

On Friday, the bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.75% for the sixth consecutive month, in line with expectations. At the December and January meetings, a minority of two members of the monetary policy committee called for additional stimulus to support the weak economic recovery.

Today’s meeting was the first with co-directors Mauricio Villamizar and Bibiana Taboada, who took office last month.

The recovery stalled at the beginning of the year, while inflation remains near the lowest levels since the 1950s. However, the majority of the board has voted not to reduce borrowing costs in recent meetings, under the consideration that monetary policy is already boosting activity, while further cuts could trigger a destabilizing outflow of foreign capital.

The loan portfolio is responding to monetary stimulus, and growth prospects for this year have improved, the bank said in its policy statement. The bank raised its 2021 growth forecast to a preliminary 5.2% from 4.5%.

Elsewhere in the region, Brazil raised interest rates at the fastest pace in more than a decade this month, to try to stem a rise in inflation. Chile could follow suit this year too if massive vaccines and higher copper prices fuel the economy enough.

New board members

One of the new board members, Villamizar, said in an interview this month that the risks of additional stimulus include the possibility of preventing investment inflows, raising inflation expectations and encouraging people to take on risky debt.

Taboada, also a new co-director, agreed that the bank must be careful not to alienate foreign investors or jeopardize financial stability, although low inflation expectations, weak growth and a high unemployment rate could become arguments for a greater encouragement.

A third new board member, Jaime Jaramillo, was appointed last month but has yet to take office.

Annual inflation accelerated to 1.56% last month, led by food prices and utilities, but is still slightly above the 65-year low it reached in November.

The Colombian economy contracted 6.8% last year, the worst drop since records began, and the unemployment rate in January was the highest for the month in two decades.

