Colombia knocks out Uruguay in the penalty shootout

The Colombian team qualified for the semifinals of the 47th edition of the Copa América by defeating Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after drawing 0-0 in regulation time of the match played in Brasilia. Colombia will rival Argentina or Ecuador this Tuesday. Goalkeeper David Ospina stopped two shots in the penalty shoot-out and gave the Colombian national team the way to the semifinals of the Copa América.

The game played at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, more tactical than lavish in scoring opportunities, was characterized by the balance in the possession of the ball by both formations, which narrowed lines to avoid the transfer of space.

In the penalty shoot-out the goalkeeper Ospina contained the launches by José María Gutiérrez and Matías Viñas, which left the series 2-4.

Uruguay was playing for the tenth time on penalties a classification in the Copa América and Colombia reached the seventh.

Both squads dedicated the first 15 minutes to study and play neatly, with no room for errors beyond some sporadic situations from the still ball.

From there, Colombia took control of the ball, although without risk, while Uruguay began to bet on its most recognized game with long balls so that its two star forwards: Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, try to reach the goal.

In the 44th minute, Colombia had the most dangerous of the first half with a shot from Duván Zapata that was contained by Fernando Muslera and, on the rebound, Luis Muriel had a clear shot that came close to the Celeste goal.

Yerry Mina cheers on David Ospina before a pitch.

From the beginning of the second half, the change in intensity of both teams was noticed, which, in two minutes of play, had dangerous plays.

First Diego Godín for Uruguay and then David Ospina for Colombia, saved their teams in the first five minutes of the second half.

With the growth of Federico Valverde, Uruguay took control of the game and began to approach on all fronts of the field, although without specifying in the last line.

After 20 minutes of pure vertigo Celeste, but without scoring the goal, Colombia recovered the ball and even Zapata had a great header at 72 that Muslera managed to cover with his feet.

At the end, the fatigue was noticeable in both Uruguay and Colombia and both seemed to deliver, despite some situation, the game with a view to the penalty shootout.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde (m.79, Martín Cáceres), Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian de Arrascaeta (m.67, Facundo Torres), Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani (m.66, Luis Suárez).

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Rafael Borré (m.86, Miguel Borja), Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar, Luis Díaz; Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel (m.65, Yimmi Chará).

Penalties: Zapata: goal (0-1). Cavani: goal (1-1). Sánchez: goal (1-2). Giménez: failure (1-2). Mina: goal (1-3). Suarez: goal (2-3). Borja: goal (2-4). Viña: failure (2-4).

Referee: The Spanish Jesús Gil Manzano. He admonished Diego Godín

Incidents: Match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa América, played at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasilia.