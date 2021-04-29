Colombia is no longer investment grade … at least for traders

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s dollar bonds are trading as if they are no longer investment grade, as investors bet that the government will not be able to raise taxes enough so that the country’s debt does not fall into terrain of speculation.

The country’s international bonds have the worst performance in Latin America since the government introduced a tax reform two weeks ago, which was widely opposed. Colombia’s borrowing costs are more or less in line with those of speculative-grade countries such as Brazil, Guatemala, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, reflecting pessimism that the country will manage to correct its deficit.

The Colombian government had planned to collect up to 2.2% of gross domestic product on average per year over the next decade through increases in tax burdens and spending restrictions. But strong opposition to the bill in Congress and from protesters forced the government to cut back many of the key measures aimed at increasing revenue.

Now that investors are discounting a high probability of a rating downgrade, the average spread on the country’s sovereign bonds has widened by 20 basis points this month, to 2.31 percentage points above that of US Treasuries. , according to data compiled by JPMorgan. The average risk premium for investment grade countries is 1.47 percentage points.

“Market participants will be watching closely to assess how much dilution the Administration’s proposal generates,” Alejo Czerwonko and Brennan Azevedo, economists at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note this week. “Savings of less than 1% of GDP are seen to significantly increase the chances that rating agencies will take action.”

The tax reform has not faced its first debate in Congress, but it is already on the tightrope as almost all political parties oppose it, including the Democratic Center of President Iván Duque himself. Critics oppose raising taxes on the middle class, and parties are unwilling to endorse painful and unpopular measures before presidential and congressional elections next year.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the reform and some demonstrations continue on Thursday, even as the country is the victim of a record number of deaths from coronavirus.

Many Latin American countries are also grappling with deficits that soared during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s deficit will widen rather than shrink this year, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

Record deficit

The economy suffered its largest contraction in history last year, and the government estimates that Colombia’s fiscal deficit will widen to more than 9% of GDP this year, from 2.5% in 2019, before the pandemic. Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla is in talks with lawmakers to save the bill, but many are demanding that the bill be withdrawn entirely.

Currently, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate Colombia a level above the speculative grade. Both agencies have said the bill is key for the country to ensure fiscal sustainability, and S&P has warned that it could take action on the negative outlook in the next 12 months if the deterioration in public finances is not reversed.

Original Note: Colombia’s Debt Is Already Junk, as Far as Traders Are Concerned

