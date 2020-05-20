(Bloomberg) – Colombia plans to freeze international flights at least until the end of August, joining Argentina in one of the world’s strictest travel bans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is sealing its borders until August 31 under a health emergency declared by the president this week, Angela María Orozco, Colombia’s transport minister, said in an interview with Blu Radio on Wednesday. Domestic flights will not be allowed until at least July, he said.

“We are reviewing how the evolution of the pandemic is going and depending on it, decisions are being made,” Orozco said when asked if domestic flights would be allowed in July.

President Iván Duque extended the national quarantine until late May on Tuesday night and said the government will seek a gradual reopening of the economy while maintaining the health emergency until August. The country, which has implemented quarantine measures since March, has so far limited the spread of the coronavirus better than some of its Latin American peers, registering some 613 deaths as of Tuesday.

While most of the region has restricted air travel, the Colombian ban is among the strictest after Argentina, which had previously frozen flights until September 1.

The decision is a setback for Avianca Holdings SA, which filed for bankruptcy via Chapter 11 in the United States on May 10. The airline, which operates from its Bogotá headquarters, plans to continue flying as it reorganizes.

A spokeswoman said the company was awaiting the official government decree for details on the restrictions.

