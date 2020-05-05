BOGOTÁ (.) – Colombia’s fiscal standards committee on Monday expanded the deficit space of the Central National Government for this year to 6.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due to an expected further contraction in the economy due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee, the most likely scenario is a fall in economic growth of 5.5% in 2020.

On April 16 the agency had relaxed the deficit target allowed for this year to 4.9% of GDP, from an original goal of 2.2%, so that the country can meet the financing needs caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

On that occasion, the committee of experts had requested the Ministry of Finance for another meeting to review fiscal variables in different scenarios of economic growth.

“According to the scenario of economic growth most likely estimated by the Government, productive activity would contract 5.5% in 2020. This figure is consistent with a fiscal deficit target of 6.1% of GDP, given the decision of the Committee to support the activation of the countercyclical spending clause, “the agency said in a statement.

The new projection is much lower than a contraction of between 1.5% and 2% that had been estimated in April by the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla.

“The deterioration of the fiscal balance compared to 2019 is due both to the extraordinary spending needs derived from the health and economic emergency, and to the significant reduction projected in the tax collection,” the document added.

The Government has adopted a series of billions of dollars in measures to provide social assistance to the poor and guarantee financing to companies to avoid a massive loss of jobs and smooth the recession of the economy impacted by the mandatory isolation measures. to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The Committee emphasized the importance of the Government presenting a path of fiscal adjustment for the coming years, which guarantees the sustainability of public finances,” the committee emphasized. “The strategy must integrate elements of rationalization and targeting of subsidies, the dismantling of countercyclical spending and measures aimed at raising government revenues,” he stressed.

The fiscal rule was designed to prevent a deterioration in public finances and has been key for Latin America’s fourth economy to maintain investor confidence.

The expected impact of the coronavirus emergency on finances and productive activity led Fitch Ratings to downgrade Colombia’s risk rating to BBB- from BBB and to Standard and Poor’s to revise the country’s credit outlook to negative from stable. .

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra. Edited by Luis Jaime Acosta)