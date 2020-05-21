MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Former FARC guerrillas have asked in a letter for the resignation of the former head of the armed group and now he leads the political party that gave way, Rodrigo Londoño Echeverri, alias ‘Timochenko’, for supporting the appointment of Jorge Tovar, son of the former paramilitary ‘Jorge 40’, as coordinator of the victims program of the Interior Ministry.

The signatories to the letter, more than 25 former guerrillas and members of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, the party that emerged from the guerrillas, have expressed their discontent with statements by ‘Timochenko’ in which he defined Tovar as “a committed person with peace. ” “In principle I have no problem with that appointment,” he said in an interview Monday with La W.

“With your comments, out of all political decorum, it affects not only the FARC party’s political project, but our own collective strategies for reincorporation, which on many occasions go hand in hand with groups of victims and human rights defenders with whom We work together to build peace, “they have said.

For them, the support of ‘Timochenko’ to Tovar is part of “a long chain of political follies” and “politically kills him”, so they have demanded his resignation as FARC chief, stressing that his position does not represent that of the match.

Furthermore, they have apologized “to the victims of the Colombian armed conflict, especially to the victims of paramilitarism.” “We express our total support for the victims who for years have demanded truth, justice and reparation from the Colombian State and those who express their discontent at this appointment,” they stressed.

“FALSE POSITIVE”

On the other hand, they have described as “false positive” the alleged attempt to attack ‘Timochenko’ orchestrated by ‘El Paisa’, one of the former guerrillas who returned to arms after the signing of the peace agreement, and other dissidents of the FARC.

“Clearly ‘Guamby’ and ‘Conejo’ (were) victims of a false positive, an action typical of the Colombian regime and which ‘Timochenko’ foolishly described as true, giving credibility to the version that the Colombian security entities, famous for their false positives” , they have stated.

With all this, they have declared that they feel “shame and pity for the struggle of thousands of comrades who gave their lives in the long ‘Farian’ struggle so that now leaders with little political shame will come to destroy the entire legacy.”

In his opinion, the attitude of ‘Timochenko’ is due “to the mere fact of ingratiating himself, in search of personal interests, with the right that so much hatred and death have left in our country,” according to the Colombian newspaper “El Espectador.”

POLEMIC APPOINTMENT

Tovar’s appointment has generated unrest beyond the ranks of the FARC. “Unfortunately, people like this, due to their blood relations, call into question the principles and morals of our coalition. We cannot join ‘Jorge 40’,” wrote former Colombian President Andrés Pastrana on Twitter in a message. addressed to the current president, Iván Duque.

The rejection of Tivar, whose appointment was made last week but was made public on Monday, is due to the fact that he is the son of Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, ‘Jorge 40’, who was the commander of the Bloque Norte de las Autodefensas Unidad de Colombia ( AUC), a paramilitary group that, among other things, hunted the guerrillas.

The Interior Minister, Alicia Arango, has defended her decision, explaining that Tovar already worked in that portfolio and that she wanted to give him an opportunity “because he is a person who is convinced of reconciliation and has fought since taking birth to remove a stigma from above that it does not belong to him. “

“Blood crimes are not inherited. Those people who have had to live through certain difficulties, for having parents who have not acted with the law, it is three times as hard to be part of a society that distances them without reason other than that, “he wielded.

Tovar has also claimed his figure in a series of interviews given in the last hours. “I want them to give me the opportunity to show them, through my work, that the deepest desire of my heart is to work for all the victims of the armed conflict, without exception,” he said.