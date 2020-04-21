The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, extended this Monday until May 11 the order of general confinement for the covid-19 pandemic, which leaves almost 4,000 dead and almost 190 dead in the country.

“We have made the decision to extend this mandatory preventive isolation, initially until May 11,” the president said in a statement from the Casa de Nariño, headquarters of the presidency.

In announcing the second extension of the closure since the measure went into effect on March 25 – the first went until April 27 – Duque said that construction and manufacturing will resume activities if they comply with “protocols and responsibility.”

The president explained that the permit for these sectors seeks to avoid further shocks in an economy hard hit by confinement and falling oil prices.

“We will be looking, according to progress, if we also take steps with other sectors,” he said. However, he assured that the opening will be under periodic review and could be modified in case of “affectations in the health system”.

Duque stressed that the “propagation speed” of the virus, whose first contagion was detected on March 6, has been reduced, although he called not to “sing victory.” “Today there is no one in the world who is able to tell when the coronavirus ends,” he said.

The virus infection rate went from 2.5 from the first detection to “approaching” 1.0, explained the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz.

In a state of emergency since March 18, Colombia has kept its borders closed, national and international commercial flights have been restricted, face-to-face classes have been suspended and mass events have been banned, among other measures.

Stricken by the fall in oil prices and unemployment of 11.2%, Colombia launched a plan to face the pandemic of around 15,000 million dollars, which includes credits, subsidies to the poorest and resources to the health system .

The government asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to renew a loan for 11,000 million dollars to attend the health emergency and international aid to assist the 1.8 million Venezuelan migrants fleeing the socioeconomic crisis in their country.