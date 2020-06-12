Colombian authorities expelled a suspected Venezuelan military man Thursday night who posed as a deserter from the Nicolás Maduro government to settle in the country and spy on the army.

Gerardo Rojas Castillo was expelled to Venezuela “in a discretionary manner by the immigration authority” based on an army report in which he was told to carry out “unauthorized activities which would put national security at risk,” said Migración Colombia en a statement.

The expulsion implies a prohibition to enter Colombia for ten years, added the immigration authority.

Rojas Castillo was captured on Wednesday on the road that connects the city of Valledupar, in the department of Cesar, with the region of La Guajira, bordering Venezuela, General Gerardo Melo Barrera, commander of the Army’s First Division, said earlier. from Colombia.

The man admitted to being a member of the Bolivarian National Force and at the time of his arrest, documents were found that accredited him as the second active sergeant of that force, the high official added in a video disclosed to journalists.

Colombian military intelligence monitored him more than a year ago, according to the general.

The alleged uniformed man entered Colombia in February 2019, as part of the failed entry of US aid to Venezuela, as one of the more than a thousand deserted military and police officers of the Maduro government, a government source told ..

In the file against him, he says that he was detected spying on a military base in Valledupar (north).

At first he pretended to be the owner of a juice stand in front of an army facility, and then he monitored “outside movements” as a security guard for a private company, Melo Barrera explained.

In addition, the authorities established that Rojas Castillo once returned to Venezuela once he settled in Colombia despite Maduro’s announcement that he would be ruthless with the defectors, the source who requested anonymity explained.

Maduro severed relations with Colombia amidst truncated efforts to send aid to Venezuela.

Iván Duque’s government supports the United States and its efforts to remove the socialist president from power. For this reason, along with fifty hundred nations, he recognizes the opposition Juan Guaidó as interim president of the oil country.

Maduro accuses Colombia of supporting armed attempts to overthrow them, a version that Bogotá denies.

raa / lp