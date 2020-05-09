Colombia overcame the barrier of 10,000 contagions by coronavirus on Friday when the Ministry of Health confirmed 595 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 10,051, while deaths rose to 428 with the report of 21 deaths.

According to the government’s daily bulletin, the new cases were recorded in Bogotá (225), Atlántico (108), Bolívar (101), Meta (76), Valle del Cauca (39), Amazonas (12), Norte de Santander and Magdalena (6), Tolima (5), Antioquia and Cundinamarca (4), Cauca and Risaralda (2), Córdoba, Quindío, Sucre, Santander and La Guajira (1).

With the new figures, Bogotá remains the place with the most infections in the country (3,824), followed by the departments of Valle del Cauca (1,263), Atlántico (868), Meta (835), Bolívar (536) and Amazonas (430 ), the latter a department of a predominantly indigenous population.

There is also a significant accumulation of cases in Cundinamarca (270), Magdalena (263), Nariño (253), Risaralda (214), Huila (147) and Tolima (103).

Former senator Antonio Navarro, from the Alianza Verde party, called attention to Leticia, the capital of the Amazon, where, he said, the situation “is serious” because “infections are growing rapidly and the installed capacity is precarious” since the only hospital The public, the San Rafael, “was intervened five days ago” by the government for corruption problems.

As for the 21 deaths, the Ministry of Health noted that they were concentrated in four cities in different regions of the country: five occurred in Bogotá, four in Cartagena de Indias, three in Cali and three in Leticia.

The remaining six were registered in Barranquilla and Santa Lucía (Atlántico), Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), Tumaco (Nariño) and Dibulla (La Guajira).

The Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced this Friday that starting next Monday the capital will eliminate the “peak and gender” measure, which restricted the exit to the streets depending on the gender of the citizens, and invited the inhabitants of the city ​​to act responsibly, as if they were carriers of the coronavirus.

During this day, the Ministry of Health processed 4,387 tests, for a cumulative of 139,739, and specified that of that total, 129,688 have been discarded for COVID-19.

The daily bulletin noted that of the 10,051 positive cases in Colombia, 2,424 people have already recovered from the disease, 124 more than yesterday.