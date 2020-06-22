Medical personnel from the Ministry of Health carry out COVID-19 tests in the town of Kennedy, in Bogotá (Colombia). . / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / Archive

Colombia overcame this Sunday for the first time the hundred deaths in a single day from the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health that reported the death of 111 people and 3,019 new infections.

Most of the fatalities were counted in the four regions of the country with the most infections: 44 in the Atlántico department (21 in Barranquilla, its capital); 19 in Bogotá, 14 in Valle del Cauca and nine in Bolívar.

Four other deaths occurred in Magdalena and the same number in Sucre and Córdoba, while Cesar added three, Chocó two and Meta two more.

The other six cases were each in the departments of Norte de Santander, Nariño, Tolima, La Guajira, Antioquia and Cundinamarca.

Total, the country accumulates 2,237 deaths from COVID-19, which represents 3.25% of the total infected.

The spread of the coronavirus, both in cases and deaths, is increasing in the country and today there were deaths in 15 of the 32 Colombian departments and in Bogotá.

The country also registered 3,019 new infections today, bringing the total to 68,652, of which 39,055, equivalent to 56.8%, are still active.

In Bogotá, which today completes a week with its hospital system on orange alert, 942 infected were counted, a figure with which the city exceeded 20,000 cases.

Very close to the registry of the Colombian capital was the Atlantic that added 717 infections, despite the restrictions that the authorities have tightened in recent weeks.

Other regions with significant numbers were Valle del Cauca (291), Bolívar (265), Antioquia (167), Nariño (130) and Santander (99). With these figures, Bogotá accumulates (20,709) cases, followed by the Atlantic (15,479), Valle del Cauca (7,525), Bolívar (6,753), Antioquia (2,921), Nariño (2,625), Amazonas (2,204), Cundinamarca (1,996), Magdalena (1,277) and Meta (1,100).

The Ministry of Health also reported that 1,861 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cured patients to 27,360 (39.8%). Health entities today carried out 18,451 tests focused on 412 outbreaks of infections, with which 604,273 samples have already been processed in the country.

For their part, the authorities of the Santander department confirmed the contagion of 77 soldiers in the Nueva Granada Battalion in Barrancabermeja. The Ministry of Health clarified that the uniformed personnel, who arrived in the city between May 27 and 28, have remained in quarantine for these weeks.

« From the moment they entered Santander they are in preventive isolation, in a joint work between the National Army and the departmental Secretary of Health. Due to their physical condition, they are stable, asymptomatic and in good health.”, Confirmed the Secretary of Health, Javier Alonso Villamizar.

