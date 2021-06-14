Colombia ends Ecuador’s resistance

06/14/2021

A fantasy goal by Edwin Cardona this Sunday gave all three points to Colombia, which defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the Copa América debut and got revenge for the 6-1 win against La Tri in November of last year.

In the Pantanal Arena in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá, where Colombia beat Japan 4-1 in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the coffee team put on a rocky match, in which their rival was superior, especially in the second half, and took three points on the first day of Group B.

Gustavo Alfaro’s team came out to impose its rhythm in the game with its intense pressure that complicated the departure of Colombia, which had to appeal to the long game to unburden its defensive zone.

With this, La Tri tried to damage the sides, mainly on the left where Fidel Martínez was a headache for Daniel Muñoz in the first minutes and where the only two approaches of the team arrived.

The first was a recovery by Michael Arroyo that ended with a shot that passed over the goal of David Ospina and the second an individual play by Martínez, who sent a creeping center that forced the Colombian goalkeeper to demand himself so that the ball did not reach him to Enner Valencia.

However, Ecuador lost clarity and the strong game in the middle of the court began to prevail, especially against Juan Guillermo Cuadrado who looked besieged every time he received the ball in the opposite field.

Those led by Reinaldo Rueda barely approached Pedro Ortiz’s goal for the first time in the 38th minute in a free kick that Cardona crossed to Yerry Mina, who anticipated his rival but sent the ball over the horizontal.

Nevertheless, the match was broken in the Colombian laboratory.

Cardona, in front of the goal in a free kick at minute 42, decided to make a wall with Cuadrado that filtered a ball that Miguel Borja headed in the area and returned to the Boca Juniors midfielder, who without thinking twice took a right hand without dropping the ball and made the coffee growers celebrate.

In the complementary stage, Ecuador once again relied on the pressure to make Colombia uncomfortable and succeeded, as Rueda’s team again made errors at the start. Despite this, those led by Alfaro did not know how to take advantage of those recoveries in rival territory and the ball arrived little Valencia that did not weigh much in the process.

At that point the work of Wílmar Barrios was highlighted, whose defensive work was key for the Colombian team.

As happened with his rival in the first part, Ecuador’s opportunities came from set pieces, in a free kick on the right side that Pervis Estupiñán charged at 52 and passed over Ospina’s goal, who brushed the ball to be sure that it was not going to sneak into his goal.

However, the rigidity was breaking with the passing of the minutes and the teams began to leave spaces.

Alfaro’s men sought to do damage on the left, where Estupiñán bothered Cuadrado and Muñoz, while Rueda’s team appealed to the counterattack with Duván Zapata, whose receptions behind his back, added to the movements of Santos Borré, were removed several times. to the centrals Robert Arboleda and Piero Hincapié.

As the minutes passed, the wear and tear of the Ecuadorians and the control of the game that Rueda gave him with the entry of Gustavo Cuéllar by Cardona, Ecuadorians lost the momentum that had them for much of the second half on the opposite ground.

Although Alfaro bet on Damián Díaz to try to break the impenetrable rival defense, Ecuador did not succeed and was left with a bitter taste in his debut in the continental tournament, in which he aims to improve the image he left in the edition of 2019 when he was eliminated in the group stage.

On the second day, Colombia will play on Thursday with Venezuela at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiania, while Ecuador will rest.

Data sheet

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Óscar Murillo (m.80, Davinson Sánchez), Yairo Moreno (m.45 + 5, William Tesillo); Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe (m.60, Sebastián Pérez), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Edwin Cardona (m.80, Gustavo Cuéllar); Miguel Borja (m.60, Duván Zapata) and Rafael Santos Borré.

Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Ángelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Moisés Caicedo (m.79, Damián Díaz), Jhegson Méndez, Gonzalo Plata (m.68, Ayrton Preciado), Fidel Martínez (m.58, Ángel Mena); Michael Estrada (m.68, Jordy Caicedo) and Enner Valencia.

Goal: 1-0, m.42: Edwin Cardona.

Referee: The Argentine Nestor Pitana. He admonished Uribe, Muñoz, Valencia and Borré.

Incidents: match of the first day of Group B of the Copa América played at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá without an audience.