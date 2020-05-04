MADRID, May 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Colombian President Iván Duque said on Sunday that he “categorically rejects” any act that violates press freedom, after the umpteenth episode of alleged illegal eavesdropping by Army units was uncovered a few days ago. more than a hundred citizens, including politicians, trade unionists and journalists.

“I want to make this message clear: I categorically and categorically reject any action that goes against press freedom. Intelligence work must be carried out with strict adherence to the law,” he said during his usual appearance to address the situation. of the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Freedom of the press is a democratic value, it builds democracy,” said Duque, who, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, recalled the value of a “free, rigorous press that is objectively seeking the true”.

The Colombian president has assured that “from the first day he came to the Presidency” he asked the competent authorities that “the Public Force be there to protect these rights and freedoms” and that is why, he recalled, that he has always announced “zero tolerance “with those officials who carried out actions” that were against those values ​​”.

Duque has announced that investigations have been initiated that “are already having administrative effects with dismissals of people who belong to the security forces.”

“The pursuits of members of the press, human rights defenders, and even public officials are inadmissible and I have asked that they go to the bottom with exemplary sanctions,” he stressed.

NEW ILLEGAL LISTENING TO THE ARMY

Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes announced over the weekend that 11 Colombian Army officers had been removed and that a brigadier general had asked for their voluntary withdrawal after the publication of new information on the eavesdropping scandal organized by units of the I arm more than a hundred citizens, including politicians, trade unionists and journalists.

Among those persecuted by military intelligence are Nick Casey, a journalist for ‘The New York Times’, and who in May 2019 revealed the formats that existed in the Army to increase the number of casualties, something that was considered as the return of the’ false positives’.

The names of international journalists Linsey Addario, who has worked for ‘Time’, ‘The New York Times’ and ‘National Geographic’, and members of the so-called League Against Silence, an initiative of the Foundation for the Freedom of Press, FLIP, like those of Ignacio Gómez, deputy director of ‘Noticias Uno’; Gina Morelo, editor of the Data Unit of ‘El Tiempo’; Yolanda Ruíz, news director at RCN Radio, and independent columnist Daniel Coronell.

Colombia was already immersed in an espionage scandal almost a decade ago by wiretaps carried out by the now-defunct Administrative Security Department (DAS) during Álvaro Uribe’s government on political rivals of all kinds. The former head of the DAS, María del Pilar Hurtado, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.