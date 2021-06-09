Colombia draws in extremis and saves a gold point against Messi’s Argentina

06/09/2021 at 3:46 AM CEST

. / Bogota

Colombia and Argentina tied 2-2 this Tuesday in Barranquilla in a match in which the coffee team managed to save a point after being down 0-2 in just 8 minutes. The Albiceleste took advantage of two errors to get up and the Cafeteros matched in the agony with momentum. In minute 3 Christian romero opened the scoring with a header and Leandro Paredes expanded in minute 8.

The humidity and heat of Barranquilla joined the entrance of Atalanta forward Luis Fernando Muriel and Argentina was outmatched for the first time in the match.

For the second half, the coffee growers went out with everything to find a draw and a foul in the small area by Nicolás Otamendi against Matheus Uribe in the 51st minute, which the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar conceded as penalty. Muriel he did not waste the opportunity.

When the party seemed like a court case, a Juan Guillermo Cuadrado center was connected headlong by Miguel Borja to equalize 2-2 in the 94th minute.