Colombia defies regional trend and maintains rate unchanged

(Bloomberg) – Colombia on Monday kept its interest rate at a record low on expectations that the biggest increase in inflation in two decades would be temporary.

The central bank kept its key rate at 1.75% in a unanimous decision, CEO Leonardo Villar told reporters after the June meeting of the monetary authority’s board of directors. The decision, which was in line with expectations, came at a time when other Latin American economies have tightened monetary policy or signaled that they were about to do so.

Annual inflation accelerated last month to its fastest pace since 1998, as road blocks by anti-government protesters disrupted the supply of food and basic goods. The riots began in April in response to an attempt to raise taxes, but turned into a series of complaints against unemployment, poverty, corruption and other claims.

Explaining the bank’s decision, Villar noted that inflation expectations remain anchored, while the price hike appears to be temporary. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was in line with expectations, he added.

According to Vllar, the situation in Colombia is not the same as in countries that have increased their interest rates, such as Brazil, Russia or Mexico, and where inflation has accelerated sharply, Villar said.

“In some countries the situation is that inflation has clearly increased significantly and that it compromises the fulfillment of inflation targets, that is not the case in Colombia,” said Villar. “We have different conditions than the countries that have increased their interest rates for that reason the bank unanimously decided to maintain their interest rate”

GDP projection

Despite the damage caused by the protests and a third wave of covid-19, the bank raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 6.5% from a previous forecast of 6%, citing the strong performance of the economy in April. However, levels of unemployment and informality remain “particularly high,” the bank noted.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% last month, driven by higher food prices. The figure compares with an inflation of 1.95% in April. The central bank will start raising borrowing costs in October, according to analysts surveyed by the bank.

Inflation will accelerate further this month, to 3.73%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, which would represent the highest rate in 15 months.

Vaccination campaign

So far, Colombia has fully vaccinated 11% of its population, a lower percentage than Chile, Mexico and Brazil. The country currently records more than 600 deaths a day from a third wave of covid-19.

In the rest of the region, Mexico’s central bank surprisingly raised interest rates last week, while Brazil left the door open for a more aggressive monetary tightening in August, after three consecutive increases of 75 basis points in its rate. key code. In Chile, those responsible for monetary policy also discussed a 25 basis point increase this month, although for now they have chosen to keep rates unchanged.

Monday’s monetary policy meeting was the first for Colombia’s finance minister José Manuel Restrepo, who took office last month.

Original Note: Colombia Defies Regional Trend, Holds Key Rate at Record Low (2)

