Colombia defeats Peru at the last minute and takes third place in the Copa América

In a final not suitable for heart failure, the Colombian National Team beat the Peru National Team 3-2 at the last minute to take third place in the 2021 Copa América Brazil.

Until both Díaz, the figure of Colombia in the tournament and scorer with 4 goals, the Italian Gianluca Lapadula He was emerging as the man of the match by setting a 2-2 draw that led the match to a penalty shoot-out.

Yoshimar Yotún put Blanquirroja ahead in the 45th minute but Colombia reacted at the beginning of the second half. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado equalized in the 49th minute by taking a free kick and Luis Diaz unbalanced in 66 when he received a deep pass from the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

And when it seemed that Colombia would take the 2-1 victory, the Italian Lapadula appeared in the 82nd minute with a header from a corner to establish the final 2-2 and the third goal of his personal account.

With his fourth goal in the championship, Díaz reached 4 goals and reached Lionel messi, who will play this Saturday the final against Brazil, at the top of the scorers in the current Copa América 2021.

