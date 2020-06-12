MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The vice president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, is at the center of the last controversy of the country’s political class, when it is discovered that her brother Bernardo Ramírez Blanco was convicted in 1997 of drug trafficking in the United States and that he could have paid a bail for $ 150,000 to keep him out of prison.

The case came to light 23 years later, after the publication of a report from the news portal La Nueva Prensa, in which he reveals how Ramírez’s brother was arrested when he tried to introduce heroin into the United States through the island of Aruba. , a small island region in the southern Caribbean Sea, under Dutch administration.

For these facts, the Southern District Court of Florida sentenced him to 57 months in prison. As La Nueva Prensa has recalled, during the electoral campaign that finally put Ramírez in the Vice-presidency of Colombia, she never informed the voters and public opinion that she had a brother accused of drug trafficking.

According to the same media, Ramírez, together with her husband, would have paid $ 150,000 to prevent her brother from entering prison. Something that the vice president herself has denied this Thursday through a statement, in which she explained that that year she signed “a guarantee” for her brother to appear before the Justice and recognize his fault.

“He spent four and a half years in jail and was released 18 years ago as a prison sentence. Since then, he has been dedicated to working honestly, today he is a good man and, with his family, he leads a decent life and honored “, Ramírez has defended in a text also published on his social networks.

This revelation has once again generated suspicion of the alleged collusion of the Colombian ruling class with drug trafficking, as leftist leader Gustavo Petro recalled.

“The headquarters of drug trafficking is not the hut of the peasant to whom they fumigate, beat, shoot from state rifles. There is not the headquarters of drug trafficking, but in the Colombian Congress, in social clubs, in governments,” he said. the leader of Colombia Humana, who has taken the opportunity to remember that Ramírez’s husband, Álvaro Rincón, had ties to drug trafficker Guillermo León Acevedo.

“Many presidents have gone through the history of the country making links to buy votes, control the electorate, with drug trafficking. And that alliance is what sustains Colombia’s supply of cocaine to the world,” he asserted.

Words similar to those that the FARC has expressed through its social networks. The political force of the extinct guerrilla has criticized that, while this “good people’s government” persecutes the poor peasants who grow coca leaves, “it pays bail to the drug traffickers.”

In this sense, the senator for the Roy Barreras National Social Unity Party has also stated that, although he clarifies that Ramírez “is not to blame for having a drug-trafficking brother,” he is responsible for “hiding that ghost from Colombians while they persecute and fumigate humble peasants. “

Barreras has also pointed out that shortly after supposedly making the payment of his brother’s bail, Ramírez had held the position of defense minister during the Álvaro Uribe government, over whom the drug trafficking ghost has always flown, as he has been in charge of Recall the recent research known as ‘Ñeñepolítica’.

Who has come to his defense have been some members of the Government, such as the Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, or the president himself, Iván Duque, who has described as “an act of vileness” trying to muddy “a worthy and courageous woman for the conduct of a relative. “

23 years ago, Marta Lucía Ramírez and her family experienced a tragedy due to the crime committed by a loved one. Overcoming this unfortunate situation, she has served the country with honor and patriotic dedication, “wrote the head of the Colombian state.