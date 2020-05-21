BOGOTÁ (.) – The Colombian government could carry out an unprecedented intervention in pipeline tariffs, which private producers have criticized as being too high, the president of the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) said on Wednesday.

The country’s private oil companies have been hit hard by falling prices amid a global crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

The Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) recently complained about excessive transportation fees for the pipelines, which are controlled by Cenit, a subsidiary of state-owned Ecopetrol.

“The government is considering an intervention in tariffs,” ANH President Armando Zamora said during a virtual event for the Institute of the Americas energy conference in La Jolla. “This is very complicated, (it would be) the first time something like this happens.”

The ACP in April rejected an offer to finance transportation costs for the pipelines and said it would only lead to higher costs later.

Cenit offered producers to pay half the rate during May and June, a grace period during July and August, and to start paying the other half from September.

Zamora assured that a tariff intervention would be legitimate, but warned that it would meet resistance. “There will be repercussions,” he said. “The government is preparing for litigation.”

Although Zamora did not specify who could take legal action, an ANH spokesman said operators who had agreed to contracts with Cenit have considered filing lawsuits.

Colombia’s energy ministry confirmed to . that it is examining how pipeline tariffs are calculated. Meanwhile, Zamora assured that the development of the fracking pilots is progressing despite the impact of COVID-19 on oil prices. “The schedule continues, and the interest of the companies is still there,” he said. “The interest, the preparations, the plan, the organization is so far on track to get the pilot projects started next year.”

The commercial extraction of oil and gas from unconventional fields by the hydraulic fracturing technique, currently prohibited in Colombia, is the subject of a long legal dispute. Pilot projects have been allowed to move forward as the country’s highest administrative court examines the case. The State Council was expected to decide whether or not to allow the development of unconventional hydrocarbon projects during the first half of this year, but the gaps have been extended as a result of the pandemic, a body spokesman said.

(Information from Oliver Griffin; edited in Spanish by Luis Jaime Acosta and Javier Leira)