MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice have announced on Tuesday that they have sent to the United States a “formal” request for the extradition of Salvatore Mancuso, a former paramilitary leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), imprisoned in US territory for drug trafficking crimes since 2008.

The extradition request was presented to the United States through the diplomatic channel on April 15, according to the statement published by the Prosecutor’s Office on his Twitter account.

The Colombian authorities have explained in the text that with the extradition they seek “to guarantee the achievement of the truth” and “the reparation that the victims of the crimes attributed to them deserve” to Mancuso, whose return to the country was scheduled for 27 March, but was postponed due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Mancuso, known as ‘Santandez Lozada’ or ‘Triple Cero’, was sentenced in 2008 to 15 years and 10 months in prison in the United States for a drug trafficking crime, after being deported during the Álvaro Uribe government, after having been subject since 2005 to the demobilization policies of the Colombian State.

Previously, he had served a 19-month sentence in a prison in Itagüí, a municipality located in northern Colombia, and therefore, under the protection of the US prison system, he was released due to his good behavior in prison.

His defense confirmed that in Colombia he must be under “probation,” the regime that Justice grants to paramilitaries who have already served at least eight years in prison, in accordance with the provisions of the Justice and Peace Law, in the that the conditions for demobilization were sealed.

The ‘Mono Mancuso’ has acknowledged having been involved in at least 300 murders, among which were the victims of the El Aro massacre, which led to a 40-year prison sentence that he never fulfilled due to the addition of the Justice law and peace.