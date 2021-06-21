Colombia coach surprised at the level of the Peruvian National Team



Reinaldo Rueda suffered his first defeat as a Colombian coach.

Photo: Pedro Vilela

The Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda, confessed that Peru, that defeated his team 1-2 on the third day of Group B of the Copa América, surprised his team with his game after the match between both teams on June 3, which won the Cafetera 0-3 in Lima, for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

“It was another totally different game and that weighed on today’s game. Peru came very consolidated and surprised us with his game. Undoubtedly, I think that in the first minutes we lacked both the aggressiveness and the mobility that we showed in Lima, ”said Rueda at the press conference after the meeting.

The fall this Sunday was the first of the former Chile and Ecuador coach in front of Colombia after four games of which they won two and tied the remaining two.

Rueda stated that his directed they must improve facing the goalWell, despite the fact that forwards like Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata and Miguel Borja came to the national team at a good time in their clubs, they have not been able to show it with the frequency expected by their coach in the national team.

“The aspect of regain confidence in front of the rival goal, to finish the plays, and perhaps reduce that state of anxiety because we have men with that goal-scoring vocation who in their clubs have given very good performance, “he said.

With this result, Colombia maintained second place in Group B with four points, two less than leader Brazil who rested today, and their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals remain high.

Nevertheless, those led by Rueda will have to face Canarinha in a key match to seal the classification and not depend on the results of the other group matches.

“In the face of adversity, strong teams and groups are known. Undoubtedly, now he will go through there, to show a better, orderly game against Brazil and to be aware that we want and need to qualify for the next round, “said the coach.

Rueda confessed that the duel with Brazil will be difficult, but considers that Colombia must “show that we are here to reverse this situation, to put football and order and avoid the inaccuracies we made today.”

“When you lose you don’t like anything, even when you win you are dissatisfied. We must continue working to have that peace of mind, which is not easy when the score is adverse, “he said.