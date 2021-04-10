“Colombia can be projected to be world champion”

04/10/2021

There is a little more than a year and a half left and little by little the eyes are focusing on the next World Cup that will be played in Qatar. With that approach, we are already beginning to talk about possible candidates and the expectations that some teams have with their sights set on the maximum feat of the sport. In South American contexts, some want to see the title drought that has already reached 20 years in this tournament and that is why there is also talk of some teams that are normally off the radar within what that is context.

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro DominguezHe mentioned one who is not normally in the conversation but has the potential if they can play at the best possible level.

The highest authority in South American football analyzed the return of the national coach, Reinaldo Rueda, to the Colombian National Team and did not hesitate to add it as a selection with a projection to fight within a year.

In an interview with Noticias Caracol during the Conmebol Libertadores draw, Domínguez expressed his desire to see a great presentation of the South American Teams that go to Qatar 2022: “We must go to Qatar to be world champions. I hope that any of the countries that end up qualifying for Qatar will win the World Cup & rdquor ;.

Colombia is with its best generation of players and has had a couple of World Cups in which they have left the group stage. His best performance was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when he reached the quarterfinals.

Domínguez’s reasoning

The Paraguayan manager gave his explanations why he believes this and among them is the ability of the players who can integrate the team. “Colombia has exceptional players, a great coach and you have to prepare to know that there are not many games that must be played to be world champions. We have to believe big and I believe that Colombia has the conditions to project itself to be world champion & rdquor ;, expressed the president.

In order for the coffee team to meet that expectation, it will first have to improve its playoff performance as it is currently out of qualifying spots. You will have to wait until the month of September to be able to change your present.