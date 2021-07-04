Colombia beats Uruguay on penalties and advances to the semifinals of the Copa América

Selection of Colombia they qualified for the semifinals of the 47th edition of the Copa América by defeating Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after equalizing 0-0 in regulation time of the match played in Brasilia.

Goalkeeper David Ospina contained two kicks in a penalty shoot-out and gave the Colombian national team the step to the semifinals of the Copa América at the expense of Uruguay, which fell 2-4 in the final after equalizing goalless the regulation time of the game played in Brasilia.

Colombia will face in the next phase the winner of the series that will later play in Goiania Argentina and Ecuador. Colombia’s semifinal match will be played this Tuesday.

The game played at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, more tactical than lavish in scoring opportunities, was characterized by the balance in the possession of the ball by both formations, which narrowed lines to avoid the transfer of space.

In the penalty shoot-out, goalkeeper Ospina contained the shots of José María Gutiérrez and Matias Viñas, leaving the series 2-4.

Uruguay was playing for the tenth time on penalties a classification in the Copa America and Colombia reached the seventh. Both squads dedicated the first 15 minutes to study and play neatly, with no room for errors beyond some sporadic situations from the still ball.

From there, Colombia took control of the ball, although without risk, while Uruguay began to bet on its most recognized game with long balls so that its two star forwards: Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, try to reach the goal.

In the 44th minute, Colombia had the most dangerous of the first half with a shot from Duván Zapata that was contained by Fernando Muslera and, on the rebound, Luis Muriel had a clear shot that came close to the Celeste goal.

From the beginning of the second half, the change in intensity of both teams was noticed, which, in two minutes of play, had dangerous plays.

First Diego Godín for Uruguay and then David Ospina for Colombia, saved their teams in the first five minutes of the second half. With the growth of Federico Valverde, Uruguay took control of the game and began to approach on all fronts of the field, although without specifying in the last line.

After 20 minutes of pure vertigo Celeste, but without scoring the goal, Colombia recovered the ball and even Zapata had a great header at 72 that Muslera managed to cover with his feet. At the end, the fatigue was noticeable in both Uruguay and Colombia and both seemed to deliver, despite some situation, the game with a view to the penalty shootout.

