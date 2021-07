After winning the medal, Luis Javier Mosquera wanted to dedicate the victory to all of Colombia.

“It is an effort that was worth it. We have had a very difficult five years, a very tough pandemic, a situation in our Federation that was too difficult, but thank God the result came. I was very concentrated, very focused. I thank God so much for give me this blessing of this medal, to my family, to my wife, to my children, to Colombia. I truly dedicate it to you, with all my heart. “