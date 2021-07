Belgium, Italy, Colombia, Spain, France and the Netherlands are the countries with the most representatives in the road cycling competition.

The men’s road test will be run this Friday, July 23 at 9:00 pm (Colombian time). Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert, Primoz Roglic, Richard Carapaz, Alejandro Valverde, Aleksandr Vlasov, David Gaudu, Michael Woods, Jakob Fuglsang and Joao Almeida are some of the great figures who will be present at the race.