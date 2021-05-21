Colombia at risk of forced sale of bonds if there are more downgrades

(Bloomberg) – Investors are bracing for further downgrades to Colombia’s credit rating, which would consolidate the country’s investment grade loss and force some fund managers to ditch billions of dollars in bonds.

In recent years, countries that lost investment grade with one rating agency lost it with others shortly thereafter. That was the case in Brazil, Hungary, Russia and South Africa, where a second downgrade to speculative occurred within three months of the first, according to Citi Research.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Colombia to speculative grade this week, while Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service still hold the country in investment grade. With speculative-grade ratings from two agencies, Colombia would exit the indices investors use to balance their portfolios, triggering an automatic sell-off.

Mandates prohibiting some institutional bondholders from owning speculative-grade debt would force them to sell up to $ 1.5 billion in dollar government bonds, according to an estimate by Citi.

A debt of between US $ 1.4 billion and US $ 2.6 billion denominated in pesos, known as TES, would also be at risk, according to Credicorp Capital Research. Foreign funds own approximately a quarter of the country’s local peso bonds.

“The downgrade of Colombia’s credit rating to speculative reflects the deterioration of its fiscal dynamics and could be a prelude to further downgrades,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics Ltd. in London. “That, for us, seems quite probable given the political difficulty of the approval of the tax reform.”

Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo plans to meet with Fitch and Moody’s in the coming weeks to try to convince them to keep Colombia investment grade. S & P’s rating downgrade came after the government abandoned a tax increase plan following opposition in Congress and mass demonstrations.

For now, Colombia remains in the investment grade indices, even though investors are already discounting them as ‘fallen angels’, a term for countries that have been downgraded to a speculative level. Colombian dollar bonds are the worst performing in Latin America after El Salvador, since the tax legislation was introduced in mid-April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The sell-off reflects the expectation that it is only a matter of time before Colombia is downgraded, said Guido Chamorro, co-head of emerging market currency debt at Pictet Asset Management Ltd in London.

“Technically, Colombia is still investment grade, but this is just semantics,” said Chamorro. “Downgrades usually take a price the moment they happen.”

