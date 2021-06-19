Colombia approaches milestone of 100,000 deaths from covid: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Colombia, ravaged by demonstrations more than a month ago, is fast approaching 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, as the government tries to find a balance between letting citizens work – and eat – and at the same time protect them from the pandemic after the reopening of large sectors of the economy. The slow deployment of the vaccination program, added to social discontent, have caused infections and mortality to continue to increase in the Andean country. At the current rate, Colombia would join Brazil and Mexico on Sunday in reaching the regrettable milestone of 100,000 deaths.

