MADRID, Jun 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Three people have been killed this Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Ituango, Antioquia, near the Colombian city of Medellín, in an alleged attack by gunmen from the Gulf Clan. Among the deceased are an adult and two minors, one of whom was the son of a former guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The attack occurred in the Quebrada del Medio neighborhood, as reported by the Caracol Radio station, citing the population of the municipality itself.

The political party Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común, heir to the demobilized guerrillas, has posted on Twitter that the victims are 15-year-old Camilo Sucerquia, son of ex-guerrilla Nidia Sucerquia; Carlos Barrera, 17, and William Pérez, 48, and bus driver for the Coonorte transport company.

“Camilo Sucerquia Durango, son of a former guerrilla in Ituango Antioquia, was assassinated. At 8:00 am, an unidentified group in the Quebrada del Medio village took the minor away and in the afternoon he was reported dead along with two other people. This it is an EXTERMINATION, “the FARC has denounced on Twitter.

The Army has reported that members of the Seventh Division appeared at the scene together with police officers, government authorities, control entities and human rights organizations “to accompany investigative work to clarify the facts.”

The FARC has denounced before the Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) at least 199 murders of ex-guerrillas and 34 relatives. Since the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016, Colombia has witnessed a wave of violence due to the struggle between rival groups to seize the former territories and businesses of the FARC and which has been primed with ex-combatants and social activists. .