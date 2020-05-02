MADRID, May 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes, has announced that 11 Colombian Army officers have been removed and that a brigadier general has requested their voluntary retirement after the publication of new information on the eavesdropping scandal organized by Army units. of a hundred citizens, including politicians, trade unionists and journalists.

Holmes Trujillo also announced a review of the military intelligence structure, as well as security protocols, “in order to eradicate the execution of practices that could be contrary to the law, violate the rights of legal persons and injure good name of the institution “, according to statements collected by Caracol Radio.

“Today 11 officers parted and retired and a brigadier general asked for their voluntary retirement,” said the Defense Minister after the appearance of a new report in the magazine ‘Semana’ that identifies some of the spies, about whom Responsible for military intelligence have collected, over the past year, information such as phone numbers, residence and work addresses, emails, friends and close circles.

Among those persecuted by military intelligence are Nick Casey, a journalist for ‘The New York Times’, and who in May 2019 revealed the formats that existed in the Army to increase the number of casualties, something that was considered as the return of the’ false positives’.

The names of international journalists Linsey Addario, who has worked for ‘Time’, ‘The New York Times’ and ‘National Geographic’, and members of the so-called League Against Silence, an initiative of the Foundation for the Freedom of Press, FLIP, like those of Ignacio Gómez, deputy director of ‘Noticias Uno’; Gina Morelo, editor of the Data Unit of ‘El Tiempo’; Yolanda Ruíz, news director at RCN Radio, and independent columnist Daniel Coronell.

Among the identified unionists are members of the lawyers’ collective such as José Alvear Restrepo and Humberto Correa, from the CGT Human Rights office. Among the politicians stand out Senators Gustavo Bolívar, Antonio Sanguino and Angélica Lozano; also a retired military man, Pedro Soto, who was a candidate for the Barranquilla council for the Democratic Center.

Colombia was already immersed in a spy scandal almost a decade ago by wiretaps carried out by the now-defunct Administrative Department of Security (DAS) during Álvaro Uribe’s government on political rivals of all kinds. The former head of the DAS, María del Pilar Hurtado, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.