Colombia 2-2 Argentina: individual performance according to Argentine media | Colombia selection

Colombia and Argentina played a vibrant match in the city of Barranquilla, which ended equal to two goals, after the Tricolor tied the match in the last minute of the match thanks to Miguel Ángel Borja’s header.

The euphoria went to those of Reinaldo Rueda, who in 90 + 3 rescued a point in local condition against an Argentine team that went ahead by two goals before 10 minutes of play and that in the second half saw how the marker got out of hand.

Thus, criticism of Lionel Scaloni’s team did not take long to come, since, despite taking David Ospina out as a figure, the team did not have a good response in defensive matters and missed the three points at the end of the game.

Precisely, in the southern country of the continent they portrayed the 2-2 draw on the eighth day of the Qualifiers and rated the individual performance of the protagonists, in which, clearly, the Colombian goalkeeper was the great figure by obtaining a score of 8 out of 10. This is how well-known newspapers in this country such as Olé and Clarín rated it.

On the other hand, the worst scores were received by Juan Foyth in Argentina with 2.5 and Jefferson Lerma in Colombia with 3.5. The best qualified of the albiceleste was Cristian Romero with 7.5.