The emotions of day 29 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 this Monday, June 1, when the Suburb seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that takes them away from the low zone, but they will receive RB Leipzig that will go out to impose its hierarchy in the field of RheinEnergieStadion.

Time and Channel Cologne vs RB Leipzig

Campus: RheinEnergieStadion, Koln, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Germany. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Cologne vs RB Leipzig LIVE

The box of Suburb He is having an irregular campaign wandering in the middle table close to saving himself from relegation, but far from European positions, given that on 28 dates they have added 10 wins, 4 draws and 14 games lost.

The Koln It comes from a tough defeat last day when they visited Hoffenheim being outscored 3-1.

For his part, RB Leipzig They have been one of the leading teams fighting among the leaders, but they cannot loosen in a very closed competition. They add 15 wins, 10 draws and 3 lost games.

The Red Bulls they come from a bittersweet draw last day when they received Hertha Berlin in a duel where they suffered the expulsion of Marcel Halstenberg at 63 when they tied for one, at 68 Patrik schick put the 2-1 in their favor, but 8 minutes from the end they equaled them for the final 2-2.

As he Suburb As the RB Leipzig they know the importance of this match since both clubs have the mission of winning in this final stretch of the championship; in the general table we find the Koln in eleventh position with 34 points, while the Red Bulls are rooms with 55 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Cologne vs RB Leipzig.

