We open the activity of this Sunday, May 17, continuing with the activity of day 26 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Koln seek to take advantage of their local status to return with triumph when receiving the Mainz who will be urgent to surprise in the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Time and Channel Cologne vs Mainz

Campus: RheinEnergieSTADION, Koln, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm from Germany. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States.

Channel: TUDN in the United States. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America.

Cologne vs Mainz LIVE

The box of Suburb He had an irregular campaign fighting in the middle table, after adding 25 wins, 2 draws and 13 games lost in 25 games, in this restart he hopes to do better.

For his part, the Mainz He was fighting with everything for salvation being on the brink of salvation, since they have 8 wins, 2 draws and 15 defeats, they know they need to show a better face in this restart.

Die Nullfünfer It was last active on the distant March 8 when they received Fortuna Dusseldorf signing a tie for one.

The Koln It has been the team that has waited the longest to return to activity in Germany, being their last clash on March 6 when they achieved a great 1-2 victory on their visit to Paderborn, with goals from JOrge Meré and Jonas Hector.

As he Suburb As the Mainz they know the importance of this match since both clubs have the mission of winning and starting this second cycle on the right foot; in the general table we find the Koln in tenth position with 32 points, while Die Nullfünfer march fifteenth with 26 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Cologne vs Mainz.

Cologne vs Mainz LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 26 Bundesliga 2019-2020