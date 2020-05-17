Cologne hosted Mainz this Sunday morning (afternoon in Germany) for the 26th round of the Bundesliga and the teams played a lively game that ended in a 2-2 draw. In a game played at the Rhein Energie Stadium, Mark Uth and Florian Kainz scored for the home team and Taiwo Awoniyi and Pierre Kunde tied.

HAZARDOUS START

The home team went after the opponent in the first minutes and managed to find space to penetrate Mainz’s defense. At three minutes, he was released Uth, dominated the ball, and fought with the marking was knocked down by Niakhaté. Uth himself went into the box and didn’t give chances to goalkeeper Müller.

EXPANDING THE ADVANTAGE

Cologne started the second half in the same way as the first half and tried to solve the game. At eight minutes, in a quick free kick in the middle, the ball reached the right side. Drexler looked up and crossed at the far post to score and get Kainz.

QUICK REACTION

With the 2-0 on the scoreboard, the Colônia team relaxed and tiredness after two months without an official match prevailed. Mainz took advantage and dropped with Awoniyi, who had just joined. The draw came in the 27th minute of the second half, with defensive midfielder Kunde, who caught the ball in midfield, went forward, invaded the area and scored a beautiful goal.

SITUATION AND SEQUENCE

The draw was not good for either side. With the result, Cologne, who still dream of an unlikely place in the Europa League, have 33 points in tenth place. Mainz, fighting against relegation, is the first team outside the sticking zone, in 15th, with 27 points.

In the next round, Cologne will face Fortuna Düsseldorf, at home, on Sunday, at 1 pm (Brasília time). Mainz hosts RB Leipzig, on the same day, at 10:30 am (Brasília time).

