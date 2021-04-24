Cologne prevails in the stadium of FC Augsburg

04/23/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The Cologne won 2-3 the match held this Friday in the Wwk arena. The FC Augsburg He faced the duel with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Eintracht Frankfurt by a score of 2-0. For his part, Cologne he came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at RB Leipzig in the last game held. With this good result, the colonized set is sixteenth, while the Augsburg he is twelfth at the end of the match.

The match started in a positive way for the Colonés team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ondrej Doubt in minute 8. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Cologne in the 23rd minute through a goal of Florian kainz. Again the visiting team scored, which increased distances establishing the 0-3 with another goal of Ondrej Doubt, thus achieving a double in the 33rd minute, concluding the first half with a 0-3 on the spotlight.

The second part of the duel started in a favorable way for the Augsburg team, who came close on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Robert Gumny in minute 54. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which cut differences by a goal of Ruben vargas in the 62nd minute, thus closing the game with the score of 2-3.

In the chapter on changes, the Augsburg from Heiko herrlich relieved Jan Moravek, Robert Gumny, Fredrik jensen Y Marco Richter for Tobias Strobl, Raphael framberger, Alfred Finnbogason Y Daniel Caligiuri, while the technician of the Cologne, Friedhelm Funkel, ordered the entry of Noah katterbach, Dominick drexler Y Elvis rexhbecaj to supply Jannes Horn, Florian kainz Y Sebastian andersson.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Robert Gumny Y Carlos Gruezo, of Augsburg and three to Marius wolf, Elvis rexhbecaj Y Ondrej Doubt of Cologne.

With this victory, the Cologne it rises to 29 points and is placed in the sixteenth place in the classification, instead of the permanence playoff. For his part, FC Augsburg it remains with the 33 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

The next Bundesliga engagement for him FC Augsburg is against him Stuttgart, Meanwhile he Cologne will face the SC Freiburg.

Data sheetFC Augsburg:Rafal Gikiewicz, Raphael Framberger (Robert Gumny, min.42), Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Iago, Daniel Caligiuri (Marco Richter, min.87), Tobias Strobl (Jan Moravek, min.42), Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas, Alfred Finnbogason (Fredrik Jensen, min.46) and Andre HahnCologne:Timo Horn, Benno Erik Schmitz, Rafael Czichos, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jannes Horn (Noah Katterbach, min.65), Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz (Dominick Drexler, min.69) and Sebastian Andersson ( Elvis Rexhbecaj, min.79)Stadium:Wwk arenaGoals:Ondrej Duda (0-1, min. 8), Florian Kainz (0-2, min. 23), Ondrej Duda (0-3, min. 33), Robert Gumny (1-3, min. 54) and Ruben Vargas (2-3, min. 62)