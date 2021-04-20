Cologne get home win against RB Leipzig (2-1)

04/20/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

The Cologne added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Leipzig this tuesday in the Rheinenergiestadion. The Cologne aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against the Bayer Leverkusen, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the RB Leipzig had to settle for a zero draw against him Hoffenheim. With this defeat the RB Leipzig was placed in second position at the end of the match, while the Cologne is seventeenth.

The match started in a positive way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Jonas hector, concluding the first part with the score of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for the Lipsiense team, who got the tie with a goal from Amadou Haidara at 59 minutes. The Colonel team took the lead thanks to a double of Jonas hector in the 60th minute, thus ending the game with a score of 2-1 on the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Cologne gave entrance to Florian kainz, Benno Erik Schmitz, Salih Ozca Y Max meyer for Marius wolf, Kingsley ehizibue, Jonas hector Y Dominick drexler, Meanwhile he RB Leipzig gave entrance to Angelino, Daniel Olmo, Justin kluivert Y Hwang hee-chan for Tyler adams, Emil forsberg, Marcel halstenberg Y Nordi mukiele.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Kingsley ehizibue Y Rafael Czichos, of Cologne and three to Dayot Upamecano, Kevin Kampl Y Amadou Haidara of Leipzig.

With this victory, the team of Friedhelm Funkel occupied the seventeenth place with 26 points, occupying a place of relegation to Second Division, at the end of the game, while the team led by Julian Nagelsmann it was placed in second place with 61 points, occupying a place of access to the Champions League.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the FC Augsburg, Meanwhile he RB Leipzig will play against him Stuttgart.

Data sheetCologne:Peter Gulacsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas, Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Alexander Sorloth, Emil Forsberg and Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig:Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Rafael Czichos, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jannes Horn, Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Dominick Drexler and Ondrej DudaStadium:RheinenergiestadionGoals:Jonas Hector (1-0, min. 46), Amadou Haidara (1-1, min. 59) and Jonas Hector (2-1, min. 60)