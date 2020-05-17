In the continuation of the 26th round of the German Championship, the first major European league to be restarted after stopping for more than two months due to the new coronavirus, Cologne and Mainz 05 drew 2-2 on Sunday. The game was played in the city of Cologne.

Considering the circumstances of the match, the result was not bad for Mainz, since the team lost 2-0 and managed to seek a tie in the final stage. However, looking at the leaderboard, equality was not positive, as the team was unable to open an advantage for the relegation zone. At the moment, he has 27 points and is in 15th place, the first out of the group of the three worst. Cologne occupies the tenth position, with 33 points.

Photo: Lars Baron / .

The match was marked by a curious fact. With the impossibility of receiving fans, Colônia decided to set up a small mosaic with shirts and scarves in red and white, club colors. The objects, delivered by the fans, were arranged on the empty seats of one of the sectors of the stadium. Plush toys of different sizes were also placed on some chairs.

Outside the stadium, some fans protested against holding games with closed gates, a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus and which will be valid for all matches that remain in the championship. A sofa was positioned near the entrance to the arena, with the words: “Stadium instead of sofa. Against ghost games!”

On the field, the main reaction of Mainz, who, after being outnumbered by two goals – scored by German striker Uth, in the sixth minute of the first half, and by Austrian midfielder Kainz, in the eight minute of the final stage – had the strength to seek a tie. The visitors swung the nets with the Nigerian Awoniyi and the Cameroonian Kunde. After the match, coaches and players greeted each other with elbow touches, respecting the health protocol developed by the German league.

This Sunday, leader Bayern Munich will take the field to face Union Berlin, away from home. The 26th round of the German Championship will conclude on Monday, with the duel between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

