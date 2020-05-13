Wednesday May 13, 2020

Manuel Iturra had a large career in Europe, mainly in Spain, where he defended the colors of Real Murcia, Granada, Rayo Vallecano, Malaga and Villarreal, living better than bad seasons. ‘Colocho’ spoke about his experience in Iberian lands.

It has only been a few hours since Manuel ‘Colocho’ Iturra hung up the booties and she already has it clear. The player wants to take time before continuing to be linked to football. At the moment, he recalled several of his most interesting anecdotes in football.

In conversation with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Iturra referred to his recent retirement. “It is something I have been meditating on for a long time, and this pandemic has helped me a lot. I think I will give him the real significance when the ball starts rolling again and makes me want to be on the pitch. There I will realize that I am no longer a footballer, “said the former midfielder.

Although he retired a couple of days ago, he already has his projections for the future. “I am very passionate about soccer. I have received a lot of advice from coaches, former teammates, and they tell me to take my time, to enjoy mine, but yes, I want to stay connected to football and I love being on a field, ”confessed the one trained at the University of Chile. .

In addition he referred to a series of interesting anecdotes in his long career in football. One of them was a rough encounter with Neymar. “It was quite a peculiar situation. Neymar had just arrived in Spain. He had a reputation for faking faults and, in one play, he collided with me and ended up exaggerating. He came and insulted me, but nothing else happened. Of course, as a result of that altercation with Neymar, a colleague from my wardrobe came to rebuke me. He told me that I dirtied the games, and that we were beating Barça. We almost went to each other, ”Iturra recalled.

“With Xavi Hernández I have an anecdote. I was a whole game touching him. He said to me, ‘What are you doing, Itu?’ I replied: ‘Let’s see if something of your quality sticks to me.’ And he said: ‘But if you are left over’. I replied: ‘Don’t be a liar,’ ”he recalled with a laugh.

And with Messi he also had a fun time. “There is a video that he comes out from all sides and I come out just behind the ball. At the end of the video, I gesticulate, raise an arm and come to say: “With you, you can’t.” My friends shit with laughter, ”said the former Villarreal.