Tuesday May 12, 2020

The followers of the albo set adds a new statistic in their favor. This is due to a new study that analyzed all the participation of national squads in the highest competition in the region to calculate which team has achieved a better result on the continent.

The only national team that has managed to win a Copa Libertadores is also the squad with the best performance in the continental tournament. Colo Colo adds a new achievement as a club that further enhances its record and history.

According to the results of the study by Opta, a sports portal specialized in data analysis worldwide, the Albos are the Chilean team with the highest percentage of victories in their participation in the Copa Libertadores.

All the teams that were analyzed for this study have added more than 100 matches in the competition and the table remained with Macul’s squad with 39.7% victories in 237 games. They are followed by the Catholic University, who with 218 duels played have 37.6% of results in favor.

Cobreloa is in third place in these statistics with 105 matches in the tournament. The percentage of mining is very close to the result of the ’Crusaders’ with 37.1% of victories. Unión Española did not join this sample because they have only managed 93 matches for the cup.

In the percentage of goals, the team of San Carlos de Apoquindo leads with 1.5 annotations per game. In addition, UC has the national with the highest participation, Mario Lepe with 76 duels played. He is closely followed by the albo, Lizardo Garrido, with 67 matches in the Copa Libertadores.