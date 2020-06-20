(Twitter @ sofyvaldivia)

An intense road chaos was registered this Friday morning in the Puebla-Orizaba highway after a shock by scope that caused the overturning of a truck carrying dangerous substances, which ended up being watered on the asphalt tape.

According to reports, it all started around 10:15 a.m., in the kilometer 245, in the vicinity of Maltrata Summits, when a trailer ran out of brakes, impacting the truck.

In the place, the authorities found a white Nissan Frontier van with plates of the State of Mexico, overturned on its own axle, which loaded PVC tubes and plastic drums containing sodium hypochlorite and muriatic acid.

The driver and sole crew member managed to get out on their own feet, who received medical attention on site, but only minor injuries without requiring transfer to a hospital.

The incident occurred at kilometer 245, in the vicinity of the Cumbres de Maltrata (Photo: Special)

The victim indicated that when he suffered a collision with a trailer, he lost control of his truck and overturned, while the driver of the tractor-trailer collided with a hill cutout.

Civil Protection explained that the substances and their reaction after the strong accident did not represent a risk to the population. The product spread around a kilometer, so the authorities carry out work to neutralize it.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Firefighters, National Guard personnel from the Highway sector, as well as personnel from a crane company, carry out the corresponding maneuvers with the aim of freeing roads.

About, Federal Roads and Bridges (Capufe) reported via Twitter that for user safety the collection plaza of Esperanza will remain closed heading towards Veracruz until further notice.

According to the expert opinion, the trailer was left without brakes. No driver was seriously injured (Photo: Special)

Puebla-Orizaba, a highway with recurring accidents

Last June 17, in just a few hours, they registered two road mishaps in it, at kilometer 129, between private cars and tractor trucks.

Both incidents occurred in both directions of the road, a private vehicle was destroyed and a motorist was injured.

The first crash occurred during the morning, at the height of the industrial park, La Resurrección. A white car was hit by a tractor truck, on the rails heading Mexico City at the height of the house on the second floor.

After the impact, the private car was crossed in the road and both units ended with damage.

Aid corporations came to the point and it was determined that there were no people injured; Later authorities carried out the expert opinion and the vehicles were challenged.

The incidents occurred in the same section with only a few hours of difference (Photo: Special)

Hours later, minutes before seven in the morning, a red Renault Clío vehicle smashed head-on into the back of a platform, in the same kilometer but on the lanes towards Orizaba.

Due to the strong shock the car was wrecked from the front and it turned being in opposite sense to the one that circulated.

Elements of pre-hospital care came in the SUMA 237 ambulance to attend to the driver and later they transferred him to a private clinic for the injuries he suffered.

Road personnel worked at the point carrying out the expertise and crane personnel removed the damaged units since for several minutes only one lane was left free for circulation.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

These are the five highways with the most accidents and mishaps in Mexico

Rearrangements and frictions in the Sinaloa Cartel exacerbate violence and fear in its areas of influence

Huachicol, weapons and a strategic location: Sophia Huett explains why the cartels fight for Guanajuato

This was the powerful machine gun that the Sinaloa Cartel hitmen used eight months ago to humiliate the Mexican authorities