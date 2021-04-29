Collinson partners with Alibaba’s Fliggy to enhance the travel experience for loyal members of the platform

Collinson, a global leader in travel experiences and healthcare, and owner and operator of the Priority Pass airport experiences program, announces a strategic alliance with Fliggy, the travel platform owned by the Alibaba Group, to provide lounge access to its premium members throughout China, as of April 21, 2021.

Thanks to this alliance, Fliggy F3 members can redeem access through the Taobao Fliggy app to relax, unwind and recharge in more than 190 waiting rooms within Collinson’s Chinese network (more than 60 major airports) before boarding their flights. In turn, F4 Fliggy members will be able to bring more guests to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, amenities and services of those facilities through the redemption of points.

Todd Handcock, President, Asia Pacific, Collinson, said: “Our recent research has found that, worldwide, mental well-being is a priority for those looking to travel again, with a large proportion of frequent travelers in Asia wanting to de-stress and relaxing in social distancing spaces at airports. Our alliance with Fliggy represents a critical step in providing a seamless, stress-free experience for travelers in Asia. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to help revive the tourism industry as the Domestic tourism is essential to the success of the region, especially when it comes to rebuilding local economies. “

Read more

Wan Li, CEO of User Growth and Membership Benefits at Fliggy, said: “We are very excited about partnering with Collinson to bring more benefits and a better user experience to Fliggy members. We will work with Collinson to discuss the future. of tourism together, focus on the younger generations and strive to improve our travel service. “

This latest announcement aligns with Collinson’s ongoing commitment to fostering the safe return of global tourism, which has witnessed a series of strategic alliances with leading airlines aimed at regaining traveler confidence and safely improving the experience of travelers after the pandemic. These alliances include ongoing testing collaboration with Singapore Airlines and Collinson’s collaboration with Asiana Airlines to expand its loyalty program.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429006051/en/

Contacts

Stephanie mazinyi

smazinyi@Golin.com

+85291570446