Collins: the forgotten astronaut

Many millions of people still remember the emotion with which the world watched the moment when a human being stepped on the moon for the first time. Among the three North American astronauts who accomplished this historic feat, Michael Collins, who just died at ninety, is the one that has remained the most forgotten since that July 20, 1969.

Although he made two space trips around the satellite, whose phases still dazzle in the evenings and has made all generations dream so much, he was the only one who did not step on the lunar soil. This detracted from his popularity, although it must be hurried to add that his reserved and shy nature always avoided the vanity of his companions, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin.

That is why he was immortalized as the forgotten astronaut. Their intervention from the Apollo XI command module was fundamental to the success of the operation. While his companions appeared on televisions on five continents raising their arms of triumph on the unprecedented ground, he remained hidden behind the controls of the ship.

In those endless moments it was the loneliest man in history. There he remained for several hours, without any concession to sleep, pending the complex navigation instruments and data that guaranteed the safety of the ship. They were many crucial hours that did not bring him so much universal admiration, but the unanimous recognition of his ability, intelligence and mastery of the responsibility he assumed.

He was never worried about being the most unknown and the least honored. He always resisted promoting his memory. He died of a cancer that he endured with admirable tranquility. The same that allowed him to contemplate for hours and hours the surface of the planet that we inhabit in its entirety. His pride was having been the human being that best contemplated the earth in all its breadth and diversity.

And he always recognized that he found her wonderful. For this reason, in these moments when the future of the planet is threatened so much, he has expressed that whoever can contemplate it as much as he can, will never be able to cause any deterioration. It was his testament for new and future generations to strive to preserve it in all its greatness and beauty.