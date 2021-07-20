Collin Morikawa, a ‘great’ with or without an audience

Collin morikawa He stared spellbound at the Silver Jug, tossed it into the air and then gave it a kiss, a two-time major champion at age 24. This time there were people to applaud and cheer him on. The American on Sunday was the first player to win two ‘bigs’ on the first try. His victory 11 months ago in his PGA debut came in the first non-spectator major amid the pandemic. It was a very different scenario for Morikawa when on Sunday he did the ‘walk’ down Calle 18 del Royal St. George’s, in the middle of a great ovation.

Morikawa is halfway to the Grand slam of his career after eight appearances and is the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two majors in so few appearances. And joins Gene Sarazen, Jones, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth on the multiple ‘great’ winners list before turning 25.

Morikawa surpassed Louis Oosthuizen, prone to making mistakes (‘Shrek’ left without attending to the press and congratulated the champion with a tweet), and did not flinch as Jordan Spieth made one last effort, as did too Jon rahm. He played with the confidence that comes from having won a ‘major’ and showed the experience of a veteran. “When you make history, and I’m 24 years old, it’s hard to understand,” Morikawa said. With the Jug he first paid homage to the German Matthias schmid, who won the silver medal as best amateur. “Two years ago I was also an amateur,” Morikawa told him. By 2019 the ink on his college diploma had barely dried. In the eight majors Morikawa has played since then, he has won two of them.

“It is very hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a professional and see what I have done because I want more. I enjoy these moments and I love it, ”said Collin.

The 2021 season of the ‘greats’ began with Hideki Matsuyama being the first Japanese to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson He was the first 50-year-old player to win a major (PGA), no one had birdie-birdied until Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines on the last two holes to win the US Open, and then Morikawa arrived. “He has the potential, the game, and the head to be able to tackle any kind of bumps that come his way,” Spieth said. You know what it says. When he won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, he had three majors at the age of 23. And then came a drought of almost four, having to rebuild his swing and his confidence. He’s not quite back, but he’s close.

The 32,000 fans applauded Rahm, who made four birdies in a row in his brave fight for the victory, and Spieth, who signed four over a six-hole stage. That is what Morikawa did not experience in Harding Park (San Francisco), the first ‘major’ without spectators. Morikawa played 20 tournaments around the world without spectators, and then only with limited capacity since March. “He spent a year and a half in an environment without crowds. And it is more difficult with large crowds. You feel it more. Do you know where you are. It is a bigger stage. That’s impressive, ”added Spìeth. The next target for Morikawa, of Japanese and Chinese descent, is the Olympics. by Toki